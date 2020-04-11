The nearly 900-page Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed late last month brought with it a mountain of changes the Treasury Department is still sorting through. Saying that the vastness of the bill makes figuring out how to implement Congressional directives complicated is certainly an understatement. While they sort through many details, some relief measures related to retirement plan rules are more readily clear. Here is an overview of some of these changes.

First, Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs), have been suspended for 2020. RMDs, which are distributions from retirement accounts typically required of individuals each year after they turn 72 (previously 70 ½), are based on the balance of the account at the end of the previous year. The thought was to eliminate the requirement so that retirees wouldn’t be forced to take an unduly large distribution from an account when the balance may be down significantly.

Retirees in the fortunate position to not need their full RMD this year may benefit from some tax planning afforded with this rule change by keeping income below higher tax brackets and deferring taxes another year. Even those who have already taken an RMD in 2020 could consider undoing their distribution if it was in the last 60-days and rolling it back into the account. For those beneficiaries taking distributions under stretch IRA or 5-year rule requirements, those RMDs are suspended for 2020 as well.

For the many unfortunate people facing real economic hardship from the financial effects of the pandemic, rules regarding early distributions from retirement accounts were relaxed. Most notably, the 10% early distribution penalty was removed. While taxes would still be owed on any distributions, an individual can take out up to $100,000 from an IRA or employer retirement plan — or some combination thereof — without penalty. As of now, relief is available only to those who have been negatively affected financially or contracted COVID-19 themselves or had a spouse or dependent with the disease.

In addition, if money is taken out of a work retirement account such as a 401(k), 403(b) or 457(b) plan, 20% of the withdrawal is usually withheld for federal tax purposes. The CARES Act eliminates this requirement while also increasing the period where the money can be rolled back into the account. Individuals would normally have 60-days to replace the funds or roll them to another qualified retirement account, but that has been extended to three years from the date of distribution — a dramatic difference. Even if the money isn’t rolled back into the account, the tax bill from the distribution can be spread out over three years as well.

Previous rules also capped loans from most work retirement plans at $50,000 or ½ of the vested balance, whichever was less. The new rules allow loans of up to $100,000 or 100% of the vested balance, whichever is less. Loan payments that would otherwise be due may also be delayed for up to one year. Some plans don’t currently allow for hardship withdrawals or loans and the Act does not require them to offer these options. However, plan sponsors do have the ability to immediately begin offering loans and hardship withdrawals to plan participants if they so choose and plan documents can be amended later.

Lastly, the CARES Act extended 2019 contribution deadlines for traditional IRA, ROTH and HSA contributions from April 15 to July 15 in order to coincide with the new tax deadline.

While the drumbeat of bad news may seem unending now, I’m confident brighter days are ahead. Until then, be aware of these rule changes and utilize them to your benefit as needed.

Tim Sullivan is the owner of Clarity Financial LLC, a fee-only advisory firm in Columbia, a CFP practitioner and member of the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors and has earned the Enrolled Agent designation from the IRS.

