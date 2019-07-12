During the past 35 years, over $1 million has been raised for the Lake of the Ozarks Chapter of The Dream Factory, which has been the primary charitable recipient of this golf tournament fundraiser. Over the years the Clown Golf Classic has helped the Dream Factory fund over 375 dreams for critically and terminally ill children.

During the past 35 years, over $1 million has been raised for the Lake of the Ozarks Chapter of The Dream Factory, which has been the primary charitable recipient of this golf tournament fundraiser. Over the years the Clown Golf Classic has helped the Dream Factory fund over 375 dreams for critically and terminally ill children.

The Dream Factory is a national, volunteer-based non-profit organization, dedicated to granting dreams to children (ages 3 through 18) whose lives are threatened by a critical or chronic illness.

The RE/MAX Lake of the Ozarks Charitable Foundation is driven by the interest and passion of the members of RE/MAX Lake of the Ozarks. The goal of its members is to make a positive and measurable impact on our community in the Lake of the Ozarks.

Each associate has pledged a deduction from every real estate transaction

To submit a grant for consideration, visit www.buyatlakeoftheozarks.com and click on the Charitable Foundation for an application and instructions.

You can also fill out an application in person by visiting any RE/MAX Lake of the Ozarks office located in Osage Beach or the office on East Highway 54 in Camdenton.

RE/MAX Lake of the Ozarks Charitable Foundation, “Joining hands with our Community.”