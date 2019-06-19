The Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting for Great American Title Company at 846 Hwy 42 in Osage Beach.The ribbon cutting took place on June 12th, 2019 at 11:30 am.

Attendees included Great American Title Company staff members, as well as several Lake Area Chamber staff, board members, and volunteers. The ribbon cutting celebrated the grand opening of their new offices in Osage Beach and their new membership with the Lake Area Chamber.

Great American Title Company has been committed to providing the best in financial solutions to their customers. A 27-year reputation built by exceeding expectations, make them your trusted partner for continued success. At Great American Title, they know that reliable title coverage should protect you against a number of title defects, any of which could jeopardize your ability to secure a mortgage or sell your home. Great American Title specializes in working with home owners on the thoroughness of all details of the title process so that you, as a buyer or real estate professional involved in a sale, can proceed with confidence toward closing.

For more information, visit their website at www.gatozarks.com or call (573)-693-9894.