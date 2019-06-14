Ann Klimkewicz with RE/MAX Lake of the Ozarks has received the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award, which honors successful agents who have succeeded at a milestone sales level.

Only 22 percent of all active RE/MAX agents have earned this prestigious award since its inception.

Ann’s tireless dedication to serving her clients, consumers and our community has allowed her to achieve this high honor,” said Jeff Krantz Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Lake of the Ozarks. “Winning this award is a significant accomplishment and we’re extremely proud that Ann is a member of our RE/MAX team.”

Ann has been serving this community as a RE/MAX agent for 10 years this month. She has extensive knowledge and experience in all areas of the lake. Among Klimkewicz’s list of achievements, she has earned RE/MAX Platinum and 100% Club Awards, RE/MAX Cooperative Spirit Award, Bagnell Dam Award of Excellence-Pinnacle Level along with the Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI) and Resort and Second Home Property Specialist (RSPS) Designations. Ann was the 2018 #1 Primary Agent of the Year.

Her trophy will be presented onstage at the upcoming R4 RE/Max Convention this February in Las Vegas.