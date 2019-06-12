The Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting for Sunset Tire and Service at 955 MO-42 in Osage Beach.

The Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting for Sunset Tire and Service at 955 MO-42 in Osage Beach. The ribbon cutting took place on June 4th at 4:30 pm.

Attendees included Sunset Tire and Service staff members, as well as several Lake Area Chamber staff, board members, and volunteers. The ribbon cutting celebrated the grand opening of their new facility in Osage Beach and their new membership with the Lake Area Chamber.

Sunset Tire and Service is a full service automotive repair and tire store that is family owned and operated. Sunset Tire and Service offers all the auto services and tires you need under one roof. They offer professional installation, break inspections and service and oil changes. For the complete list of repairs and service they offer, view their website.

For more information, visit their website at www.sunsettireandservice.com or call (573)-557-5070.