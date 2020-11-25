North Dakota's darkhouse spearfishing season opens on most state waters whenever ice-up occurs. Legal fish are northern pike and nongame species. Individuals who are required to possess a valid fishing license (age 16 and older) to darkhouse spearfish must first register online at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov. Spearers and anglers are reminded […]

North Dakota's darkhouse spearfishing season opens on most state waters whenever ice-up occurs. Legal fish are northern pike and nongame species.

Individuals who are required to possess a valid fishing license (age 16 and older) to darkhouse spearfish must first register online at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov.

Spearers and anglers are reminded that materials used to mark holes must be in possession as soon as a hole greater than 10 inches in diameter is made in the ice.

All waters open to hook and line fishing are open to darkhouse spearing except:

East Park Lake, West Park Lake, Lake Audubon " McLean CountyHeckers Lake " Sheridan CountyLake Ashtabula " Barnes and Griggs countiesLarimore Dam " Grand Forks CountyMcClusky CanalNew Johns Lake " Burleigh CountyRed Willow Lake " Griggs CountyWhitman Dam " Nelson CountyWood Lake " Benson CountyAnglers and spearers should refer to the North Dakota 2020-22 Fishing Guide for more information.