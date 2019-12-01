Winter anglers are reminded that any fish house left unoccupied on North Dakota waters must be made out of materials that will allow it to float. Other fish house regulations include: Fish houses do not require a license. Occupied structures do not require identification. However, any unoccupied fish house must have an equipment registration number issued by […]

Winter anglers are reminded that any fish house left unoccupied on North Dakota waters must be made out of materials that will allow it to float.

Other fish house regulations include:

Fish houses do not require a license.Occupied structures do not require identification. However, any unoccupied fish house must have an equipment registration number issued by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, or the owner's name, and either address or telephone number, displayed on its outside in readily distinguishable characters at least three inches high.Fish houses may not be placed closer than 50 feet in any direction to another house without consent of the occupant of the other fish house.All unoccupied fish houses must be removed from all waters after midnight, March 15.

Anglers should refer to the 2018-20 North Dakota Fishing Guide for other winter fishing regulations.