There's a new documentaryavailable on PBS and Amazon Prime. Thefilm is a Ken Burns project. If you've everseen one of his documentaries, it's inevitable that you will be drawn to checkout other projects by Mr. Burns. Hisfilms include 'The Civil War' (1990), 'Baseball' (1994), 'Jazz' (2001), 'TheWar' (2007), 'The National Parks: America's Best Idea' (2009), 'Prohibition'(2011), 'The Roosevelts' (2014), and 'The Vietnam War' (2017). He was also executive producer of 'The West'(1996), Cancer: The Emperor of All Maladies (2015). He has further distinguished his mastery ofdocumentary film making with Academy Awards for 'Brooklyn Bridge' (1981), and'The Statue of Liberty' (1985). My favorite not previously listed is 'Lewis andClark' (1998).

'Country Music' is the topic ofMr. Burns' latest projects. It's on PBS andwill run multiple time slots, which is the custom for that channel. Amazon Prime availability is up to thecustomer.

We spend plenty of time watchingmovies and TV shows of all kinds, but generally many people dismiss the idea ofwatching documentaries, although they are so informative and helpful in manyways. If children are in your home, thisis a great way to focus their attention on really well presented stories in tthe history of all things American.

In my view, this is a good timeto remind children of the greatness of America. The accomplishments of our country did not start in the 21stcentury. It all began with NativeAmericans and the invasion of immigrants, generally from Europe. Our country began with a break from theBritish Empire. Our nationalaccomplishments are a source of great pride. I don't know of a better way to introduce these historical events toyoung people. The films arecomprehensive, entertaining, well researched and brilliantly put together.

I watch television, but I ambothered by several aspects of what is offered. Most often there is bad language, partial or full nudity, violence andso many other displays of human behavior that may not set the best examples forour young people. Children willgenerally eat what we feed them. Ifwe're allowing them to watch shows that show only beautiful people in fairytalerelationships, they may have rightfully been disillusioned with reality. Beautiful people who live in imaginaryapartments or tastefully decorated houses may face problems in televisionstories, but in the end, things have a way of working out. In contrast, Burns' films tell the stories ofcourage, honor, hard work, and national pride that is felt rather thanweaponized. The series acknowledges theblood, sweat and tears of the real people affected by these stories.

My comments are not only intendedto benefit children. Children learn bestby example. Even before a child speakshe's learning from those around him. It's not a big leap to realize that if we are involved with children,they are watching and remembering. Theyalso hear well. The bar is high for usto be our best selves always, but especially for often defenselesschildren. These documentaries are thrillingstories that families can really enjoy together.

We tend to let children control the remote, but theywouldn't fight to get up and change the channel. Given their own choices they like cartoons orother entertainment shows that do little to advance young minds. An effort to upgrade the influences to whichour children are exposed is undoubtedly a positive endeavor. If watching television can be filtered toinsure that our children see presentations of great value, we must allow our ownminds and lives to approve.





'Country Music,' the latest of Burns'productions is an eight episode mini-series, each episode lasting one to twohours. The first looks at the beginningsof country music inspired by folk music, which was originally unwritten. A new look at the music that is part ofAmerican heritage considers the power of music, especially country music. Weare influenced by many time honored tunes that live on the stages devoted tocountry music, such as 'The Grand Ole Opry' and other venues. Enthusiasts celebrate the names and stylesgiven us by legendary performers for everyday people of our country.

The language of music is, in myview, the true universal language. Musichas always been a part of celebrations in all places. Furthermore, all music comes from folk music,for it is the people who accept or reject what is offered. Music comes from people for people. While American music is based on the musicalteachings of Europe, American traditional folk music, country music and jazzare all American in origin. They are part of our gift to the world just as somany races and ethnicities are represented like colorful threads in a tapestryof sound.

We tend to think that countrymusic is about hard times, which is partly true, at least in the beginning.While many country songs deal with unrequited love, the lyrics are inspired byall manner of events that affect us all. The lyrics tell the stories of life, love, happiness, grief, patriotismand dissent. Songs are formatted so themelodies and harmonies are relatively simple and reflect the harmonicprogressions found in church hymns. Thatformula is verses with the same melody but different words, and the chorus,which is also a single melody and set of lyrics each time a verse ends. This iscalled strophic form.

All of Ken Burns' films may notappeal to everyone, but he is arguably the leading voice for retelling Americanhistory. It is healthy television thatdoes not lure us with glitter and glamour, but tells the stories with acommitment to accuracy. History providesdrama worthy of our attention.